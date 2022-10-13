Springville overcomes slow start to secure area championship

LEEDS — Springville freshman Brooklynn Gray had yet to play a minute with the varsity team, but that’s who the Tigers turned to after they dropped the first set in the Class 5A Area 11 semifinals to Moody 25-16.
“The ninth-grade setter who had been setting for the JV came in and did a good job to get us settled down in the first match,” Springville coach Warren House said.
The Tigers rallied to win the next set 26-24, but then cruised from there, beating Moody in four sets (16-25, 26-24, 25-12, 25-21) before beating Leeds in three sets (25-14, 25-21, 25-19) to claim the area championship.
No formal area team was announced, but House said Springville freshman Ava Vaughn would have been his choice for Tournament MVP.
She finished the day with a team-high 32 kills. She also recorded nine blocks.
“She got a little smarter,” House said. “She started placing her tips and didn’t tip them high so people would run under them. Had good swings when they were there, got a bunch of touches at the net.”
What to know
— Springville trailed 6-2 at the beginning of the third set against Leeds. It looked like six sets filled with long possessions had finally caught up to the Tigers. House called a timeout and that seemed to snap the Tigers back into focus. Vaughn recorded back-to-back kills. Then sophomore Hannah Hobbs scored three of the next four points with strong swings at the net. The two of them powered a 6-0 run that gave Springville possession of the lead for the rest of the set.
— Hobbs finished the evening with 19 kills between the two matches.
— Springville sophomore Addie Bowling seemed magnetically drawn to the ball early in the second set when the Tigers went on a 6-4 run against Leeds. Bowling recorded four kills to power that run almost singlehandedly. She finished with 20 kills, 19 digs and four aces.
— Springville sophomore Gracie Frederick also finished with 20 kills. She also recorded five blocks and three aces.
— St. Clair County Tournament MVP and Springville senior Brooke Walker finished the day with 38 digs and four aces.
— Leeds senior Emma Payne struggled in the opening set against Springville, hitting the ball so hard that it flew out of bounds at least three times in the first 17 possessions. Around the middle of the set, something seemed to click into place for her. She recorded back-to-back points, first with a light touch at the net and then with a powerful swing. For the remaining two sets, it was clear she was the Greenwave’s top offensive option.
Who said
— House on Bowling: “Had her best hitting all year. That was her best stretch of hitting for the season right there.”
— House on the timeout in the third set: “We just talked about (No.) 4 (Payne) is their real big player and what we need to do and we need to pay attention to her.”
— Leeds coach Erin Wright on Payne: “They all played as hard as they could tonight. She is our strongest hitter, and she is our go-to kid, so that is who we are going to try to rely on.”
— Wright on her setter, sophomore Hannalyse Hudson: “She does a phenomenal job for us. She is always all over the court.”
Next up
— Both Leeds and Springville will continue postseason play next week.