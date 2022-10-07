Springville Old Rock School - Students recall days at school where their lives were shaped

SPRINGVILLE – Former students, along with their friends and families, entered the building where their lives were first shaped, at what is fondly known as the Springville Rock School.
They gathered in the hallway at the top of the stairs, talking to each other, reminiscing about a time when they were just knee high.
“I think everyone here has a story,” said Carol Tucker, who started first-grade at the Rock School in 1949.
The Springville Rock School first opened in 1921 and served as the Springville Elementary School for first- through fourth-graders. The school was passed down from the St. Clair County Board of Education to the city of Springville, before falling into the hands of the Springville Preservation Society, which continues to work and restore the historic landmark school.
This was the fourth ice cream social held at the historic landmark, and the Preservation Society continues to restore the historic landmark so the school can once again be used for various functions.
But on this particular Sunday, old school friends told stories, which took them back more than 70 years.
Mike Jones, who started school there in 1954, talked about his first-grade teacher.
“My first-grade teacher was Mrs. (Nina) Crandall,” Jones said.
He said Crandall would pull up a chair next to the large classroom windows and climb onto the window ledge.
“She would stand in the window ledge and pick grapes, Possum Grapes, the last day of summer when they are ripe,” Jones said.
She would then hand out the grapes to her students.
Jones said there were two first-grade teachers.
“I was in Miss Margaret’s class,” said Sandra Leopard Jones.
She said Miss Margaret Byers was a midget, who had performed on Broadway. Byers was not much bigger than her first-grade students.
Jones said Byers came back to her hometown of Springville during the depression years.
“We had Show and Tell, and I brought my plastic play high heels to show,” Jones said. “They fit her.”
She said Miss Margaret wore platform shoes. The two swapped shoes for the day after the Show and Tell.
“She showed off those plastic high heel shoes to everybody,” Jones said. “She went from room to room.
“She thought she was something,” Jones said. “And I thought I was something more. She was so much fun. She was great.”
Miss Margaret received high marks from all of her former students who attended the ice cream social.
“She was about this high,” Sharon White Airhart said, holding her hand up about waist high. “She had a piano in her room. She was such a fun person.”
She not only sang and played the piano for her students, but her songs were the most popular tunes of the day.
Tucker said she and her husband, Gene, graduated from high school, went to college, and returned to Springville after receiving degrees.
“He went to Auburn, and I went to Montevallo,” Tucker said. “We married in 1965.”
What Tucker remembered most about the Rock School were the wooden stairs, and the beloved Miss Margaret.
“I got to come back and teach one year with Miss Margaret in 1969,” Tucker said. “I got to teach with my first-grade teacher. That was something special.”