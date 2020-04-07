Springville OKs raise for police, five due to COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGVILLE -- The Springville City Council has approved a permanent one step raise for all Fire Department and Police Department employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a meeting held over teleconference, the council approved what amounts to a 5 percent raise for each employee.
The raise comes as first responders are continuing to do their jobs despite the governor’s stay-at-home order and various shutdowns.
Mayor Butch Isley said he feels the raise is necessary due to the hazardous situation first responders are putting themselves in.
Isley told the council many of the first responders were putting themselves at risk for exposure to the virus just by doing their jobs, and he felt the council could do something to reward that.
When the measure was originally proposed, city attorney James Hill III explained to the council the raise would only last while the state of emergency is in effect.
Councilman David Jones suggested the resolution be amended to make the measure permanent
Councilman David Vinson agreed, citing that first responders were already underpaid before the outbreak.
Councilman Wayne Tucker, while in full support of the motion, asked for clarification if this would apply to future employees. Tucker’s concern, which was shared by other members of the council, was that it would require the city to hire new officers at a 5 percent higher pay rate.
The council unanimously approved the motion with the amendment of making the change permanent.
A clarification was added that the raise would only affect current employees and would not change the regular pay scale for new hires.
Hill asked that the minutes for the meeting reflect that despite this measure being permanent, it was being done in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Hill said according to the emergency declaration by Gov. Kay Ivey, the city can only look at items in a teleconference meeting that are essentially minimum actions of government or actions directly related to the pandemic.
Hill previously gave the same opinion in the St. Clair County Mayors call last week.
In other matters, the council:
Approved an amendment to previous personnel matters that places all part-time crossing guards and library workers on furlough until they are recalled or until July 1 for library workers and the beginning of the next school year for crossing guards, exempting the library storyteller, at the request of the librarian;
Approved a resolution authorizing police officers to issue a summons in lieu of arrest while the emergency declaration is in effect to cut down on jail population; and
Approved an ordinance regulating small cell wireless technology.