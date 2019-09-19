SPRINGVILLE -- The Springville mayor and council gave the city attorney the go-ahead to start the process of refinancing a $1.6 million bond issue.
City Attorney James Hill III spoke to the council at a special called work session Wednesday morning about the “refunding,” which is basically the refinancing of the loan the city secured to buy the 60 acres of land for the sports complex next to Walmart in 2010.
He told the council the city could see a $150,000 savings by refinancing the loan because interest rates are low now. Hill said the city can receive the savings in one lump sum or use them to help lower payments on the debt.
He said Raymond James will handle the refunding, but the finance company only needs the council’s approval to move forward.
“You have to get rated, and that process takes time,” Hill said. “You don’t want the window to close.”
He said at the very least, the refunding will not cost the municipality any money, and the city will get “free money.”
Officials said it would not affect the amount of debt, or the length of the term.
“The amount of debt is not going to change,” Hill said.
He said if the city has a project on the horizon and is considering borrowing money for that project, now may be the time to secure a bond, along with the refunding of the $1.6 million loan, because interest rates are so low.
Councilman Hebert Toles said he would only be in favor of taking the lump sum $150,000 if that money is earmarked for a project.