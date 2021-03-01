Springville notches two late wins against Moody

Springville’s baseball team garnered two wins against county rival Moody. The Tiger’s notched their first win on Feb. 23 with a 4-3 victory. The second came later in the week on Friday 3-1.
The Tigers sit at a 6-1 record, while the Blue Devils are 1-5.
In the first matchup, Moody grabbed the first two runs of the game in the fourth inning.
The Tigers then tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth following Jake Goolsby’s two-run homer.
A sacrifice bunt by Ethan Davis allowed Josh Ballard to score one last run for the Tigers to seal the win.
The Tigers grabbed another late victory Friday. Moody’s Zach Johnson notched the first run of the game in the bottom of the first. Pitcher Caleb Jacko then proceeded to keep the Tigers at zero runs and two hits while striking out seven for the five innings he worked.
However, in the top of the sixth, the Blue Devils allowed three runs to give Springville the late win.
Springville’s Owen Prickett also performed well on the mound for six innings, striking out 10 and allowing only one run on six hits.
The Tigers will travel to Kimberly to take on Mortimer Jordan High School on Thursday, while the Blue Devils face Etowah at their home field the same day.