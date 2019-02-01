ODENVILLE – The Springville ninth-grade boys won the St. Clair County Basketball Tournament Saturday with a 58-26 victory over the Moody Blue Devils.
Moody advanced to the finals following a 37-25 victory over St. Clair County in the semi-finals.
Moody 37
SCCHS 25
The Blue Devils scored 20 of their 37 points in the fourth quarter to turn a close game into a 37-25 victory over St. Clair County.
Moody led 8-5 after the first quarter and they were tied 10-10 at halftime. The Saints led 18-17 after three quarters of play before the Blue Devils turned in their 20-point performance in the fourth quarter, led by Adam Davis’ and Dylan Finley’s 6 point performance each.
For the game, Finley led Moody with 14 points. Davis added 9 points, while Josh Struggs, Nick Burrell, Issey Alvarez and Morgan Pinckney had 2 points each.
Leading the Saints was Jackson Lindsey with 11 points. Baylor Farmer pumped in 7 points, while Garrett Whithead had 5 points. Ian McKinnon scored 2 points.
Springville 58
Moody 26
In the championship game, the Tigers outscored the Blue Devils 22-5 in the second quarter and went on to win the game and the title 58-26.
Springville was up 12-7 after the first quarter and 34-12 at intermission.
The Tigers won the scoring battle in the second half 24-14 and went on for the 58-26 victory.
Leading the Tigers was Johnnie Wolf with 17 points. Garrett Howard also scored in double figures, as he pumped in 11 points. Luke Richardson netted 7 points, while Isaac Keith and Josh Franklin added 6 points each, and Jamel Williams chipped in 5 points. Amari Cowan totaled 4 points, while Cason Kersh had 2 points.
Leading the Blue Devils was Finley with 8 points. Struggs, Davis and Pinckney all scored 5 points each, while Alvarez added 2 points. Burrell had 1 point.
Springville’s Johnnie Wolf was named tournament MVP. Joining him all the All-Tournament Team were Garrett Howard and Isaac Keith from Springville; Dylan Findley and Josh Struggs from Moody; and Jackson Lindsey from SCCHS.
