Springville News

National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day was held recently, and Springville has some of the best SROs around.
Our Resource Officers are Officer Joshua Melton at the elementary school, Officer Kevin Thompson at the middle school, and Officer Whit Burttram at Springville High School.
Thank you to our Resource Officers for going above and beyond in serving this community and our schools.
The Springville High School Choir has an invitation to sing the National Anthem on Sept. 30 at a NASCAR race.
The choir needs funds to attend off-site choral performances, including honor choir and All-State festivals.
The choir also needs your help to purchase the much needed choral music for their program.
If you would like to help, please donate to a choral studenCt of your choice through the link One Voice for Springville on the Springville High School Facebook page.
Springville Parks and Recreation has summer job openings for the Springville Splash Pad.
Applications are at Springvilleparksandrec.com and will be accepted until February 27 with interviews being held in March.
Applicants must be 15 years old to apply. Send applications to lcleaver@cityofspringville or drop them off at the Park and Rec office.
Congratulations to Springville's 6U Champions and Coach Terry. Honorable mention to the second place 6U team and Coach Batting.
Remember all news must be submitted to me by the Wednesday the week before the next week's Thursday paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com.
Till next week. Cheers!