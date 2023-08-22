Springville News

Immune Support Through Cold & Flu is an event sponsored by The Springville Public Library and local business owner Nikkie Posey of Pinkhill Organics on Monday, Aug.28 at 10 a.m. at the Library.
Participants can hear options to help support your immune system during cold and flu season. Learn different herbal and aromatic allies that can prepare your immune system now.
Space and supplies are limited.
Visit the Library or call 205-467-2339 to register.
The Springville Parks and Recreation Splash pad is now closed Mondays through Fridays and only open on weekends. It is still open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Private parties are Saturdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 5 to 7 p.m.
Springville Middle School Baseball tryouts is Saturday, Aug.19 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 20 from 2 to 4:30 p.m., if needed. Sign up with Coach Johnson at the school .Organizers would like eighth-graders to wear a purple shirt and seventh-graders to wear white shirts.
For more information go to the SHS Baseball Facebook page.
Welcome to Coach Mizzell, who is the new physical education teacher at Springville Middle School.
Remember all news must be submitted to me by the Wednesday the week before the next week's Thursday paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!