Springville News

The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its annual Labor Day BBQ Sale on Friday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The BBQ is at Station No. 1 on 221 Marietta Road in Springville.
Boston butts are $35, and a slab of ribs are $32. All meat is cooked over hickory wood, vacuum sealed and frozen.
Order now by calling 205-467-3533.
Please leave a message, and you will be called back to confirm your order.
All proceeds go toward equipment and operating expenses of the fire district.
Donations may be tax deductible. This would need to be determined by your tax preparer.
A preliminary set of the Springville Preservation Society Christmas card set for 2022 by local artist Clay Allison is ready.
The cards this year include rendering of the Springville Welcome signs, Allison/Segal House, Laster Cabin at Homestead Hollow, Mose/Dyer House, Ma Laster's House, Cool Springs Church, Cedar Post Cabin in St. Clair Springs, Springville Presbyterian Church, Spires family front porch on Main Street, Vintage Merry Christmas Card, Springville Middle School, St. Clair Mills.
To preview this year's cards, go to Springville Preservation Society and click on the first photo.
Triune Chiropractic-A Wellness Way Affiliate has some great ideas for back to school lunches. The online template is located at the Springville Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Choose an item from each group on the template to make packing a healthy lunch easy.
The Springville Pediatrics Fall Festival is Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Big Springs Park.
Vendors who are interested in participating should email cbooker@springville-peds.com or send a private message on Facebook to Springville Pediatrics.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com.
Till next week … cheers!