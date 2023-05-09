Springville News

Springville Parks and Recreation is getting ready for this year's Springville Summer Bash on Thursday, May 25, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The Summer Bash is a community event and will take place at Big Springs Park. The event is free to the public.
The Splash Pad will be open. Springville Parks and Recreation has partnered with Allstate Insurance (Monty Reed Office) to have this event.
Here is the schedule of events: From 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Kids 5 and under. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Splash Pad opens to all. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. free hot dogs, chips and lemonade. From 1 to 2 p.m. dog show. From 2 to 3 p.m. field games (water balloon toss, sack race, etc.). There will also be face painting, a bubble machine, popsicles, cotton candy, popcorn, and much more. Fun for all, make your plans now.
The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its annual Spring Yard and Bake Sale on Thursday, May 11, Friday, May 12, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The sale is at Station No. 1, 221 Marietta Road (across from the National Guard Armory).
All proceeds go towards equipment and operating expenses of the Fire District.
Donations for the Yard Sale may be dropped off from Monday, May 8, through Wednesday, May 10, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Any questions, call 205-467-3533. Join in for great bargains and visit with old friends.
The Springville Senior Center is having a drawing for a beautiful Mother's Day Basket on May 9. Tickets are $5 for a chance to win. All proceeds go to the Springville Senior Center Building Fund. For more information call 205-577-6153 or pick up your ticket at 209 Robinson Street in Springville.
Springville Parks and Recreation presents Miss SpringFest 2023 for ages 1-18. There will be 6 divisions. For more information email svlyouthcheer@gmail.com
Reminder: Springville Parks and Recreation is having their 2023 Electronics Drop-Off Day and Free Paper Shredding this Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Springville City Hall at 160 Walker Drive.
