Springville News

Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton was recognized and received certification on Aug.4 at the annual Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in Orange Beach.
Chief Walton completed 160 hours of training in level three of the Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program (CLEEP), which consists of four levels of achievement.
He will complete his final level by January and will receive his certificates and pins during the AACOP Winter Conference.
Chief Walton has served in law enforcement for 23 years and leads our Springville finest in an ongoing effort to keep our community and schools safe.
Congratulations Chief Walton.
The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its Fall Yard/ Bake Sale on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 8 a.m. to 4p.m.; Friday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Station No. 1 located at 221 Marietta Road (across from the armory).
BBQ and Rib Plates with chips, baked beans and a drink are available for $7 from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
All proceeds go toward equipment and operating expenses of the district.
Items for the yard sale may be dropped off Monday, through Wednesday, Sept. 19-21 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. If you have questions or for more information, please call 205-467-3533.
Springville residents and everyone else are invited to the Kurly Q's Square Dance Lessons on Mondays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Purser-Ray Hall at the Middle School in Odenville, 100 First Ave.
Teaching caller is Pat Kotal.
The first two lessons are free and then it is $5 per person after that. Have fun, learn a new hobby, get 3 miles done, exercise your mind and body and meet some neat folks.
Everyone is welcome. For more information call Mary Ann at 205-305-5987.
