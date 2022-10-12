Springville News

White's Mountain Chimney Corner Celebration is this weekend, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, beginning at 9 a.m.
Make your plans now to enjoy the celebration, revisiting ancestral home and hearth activities.
Admission is free and being held at 400 White's Mountain Lane in Springville.
The celebration will have great period music with Bluegrass performed by local musicians. Guests can enjoy the jam session on Friday about sundown.
All pickers, singers and listeners are invited. Come on out and enjoy the cornmeal grinding, black smithing, pre-1940 kitchen, homemade items, period displays, water powered mill, everyday farm chores, children's hands-on activities, Ole 97 train rides, vintage cars and equipment, quilting and much more.
In addition there will be a group of Sacred Harp/Fa/So/LA singers about midday Saturday, Oct. 15.
Hook-ups are available for a small fee.
Concession is available from Johnny's Barbeque.
Contact Tommy White at 205-467-6927 or email whitesmtnbluegrass@windstream.net for more information.
The Davis Lake Fire District will hold a Spaghetti Lunch on Sunday, Oct.16, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
The menu includes spaghetti meatballs with Italian sausage, garlic bread, salad and dessert.
Takeout only. Cost is $ 9.00.
Tickets are available at the door.
The lunch is at Station No. 1, 221 Marietta Road (across from the Armory).
All proceeds go toward expenses of the Fire District.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper.
Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com.
Till next week. Cheers