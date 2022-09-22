Springville News

The Springville Preservation Society will host its annual Rock School Ice Cream Social Sunday, Sept. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Rock School on Pine Street.
Take a tour of the more than 100-year-old school and see the latest restoration work and renovations.
If you attended school there, relive memories of the classrooms and teachers you had.
There is a completely restored classroom and you can see and walk the worn wooden steps where hundreds of little feet have smoothed the edges of the stair treads.
Just a few years ago the building was on the brink of being torn down, and it was the love of the Springville Preservation Society to save it for future generations.
Go by and see the vision of the building's future and enjoy delicious ice cream as well.
Visit the gift shop and enjoy special pricing.
Admission, the tour and ice cream are all free. Join your family and friends and celebrate the old Rock School.
The Springville Police Department will have a civilian firearms training class Oct. 8 and Oct. 22. Each class is one day long. Each day will start at 9 a.m. and the cost is $50 per person. The class size is 10 people.
Sign up at Springville City Hall. For more information, contact Inv. Rigby at 205-467-2701.