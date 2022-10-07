Springville News

The Springville Preservation Society is inviting the public to join its Annual Cemetery Walk Tour from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Springville City Cemetery. Ten people will portray people of the past during the event, with volunteers telling stories in period clothing.
The public can learn about the history of some of the people who are buried in the cemetery, and take a leisurely walk along the paved road with volunteers in period dress, portraying people they describe.
Tour guides will direct guests on their journey through history. People are encouraged to bring their family and friends.
Organizers said to be sure to bring the kids, because they will love this walk back in time. The Springville City Cemetery is on Robinson Street.
Guests will also learn about the history of the cemetery and the meaning of different symbols on tombstones. Admission is free; donations appreciated. For more information call 205-837-2586 or 205-837-7791.
Congratulations to Springville’s 6U Tigers, who are undefeated and first place champs. Go Tigers!
The 14th Annual Baby Steps Memorial Run 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run is Saturday, Oct. 15, at Homestead Hollow.
Entry is $25 for the 5k and begins at 8 a.m. The 1 Mile Fun Run begins at 8:15 a.m. Entry is $20 for the Baby Steps Memorial Run Virtual Participant.
Registration ends at 7:45 a.m.
Homestead Hollow is at 1161 Murphrees Valley Road.
All proceeds from the run benefit the Amelia Center at Children's of Alabama.
If you love Springville history and heritage, local historian Jerry Smith has several wonderful books available for your enjoyment.
Uniquely St Clair ($25 which includes mailing) is historical profiles and legends that made St Clair County unique.
The book is full of stories with pictures about Springville.
Read about the Springville Lake, when Hollywood came to Springville, when President Roosevelt came to Springville, and the fiery train explosion.
Bless the Heart of Dixie ($11 which includes mailing) emphasizes the unique way we speak and what is important to us.
This book had us laughing out loud. Order your books today and you won't be disappointed. They are great keepsakes and wonderful Christmas gifts. To order send a check to Jerry Smith at 1592 Bowman Circle, Pell City, AL. 35125.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers