Springville News

A week and a half ago the Springville Tigers played the Etowah High Blue Devils at Etowah.
Before leaving the stadium, the Springville band members, parents and students totally cleaned up the visitors side.
"Our goal is to leave our opponent's stadium better than we found it," said Aaron Saxton, Springville’s band director.
Other schools have noticed and are following this gesture.
Etowah played Fort Payne last week and paid it forward, cleaning the stands.
Mortimer Jordan High School came and played Springville and did the same.
That one small act of respect and kindness is spreading and has shown what a great school and great students we have in Springville.
Make your plans and register now to be a part of the Run 4, the Park’s 5k family fun event at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct.1, at Big Springs Park.
This event will include a 5k run, Rubber Ducky Run, Color Run, Obstacle Course, live music and food trucks. Register now. For more information, go to the Springville Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Laster Sundries is reopening as Laster Sundries on Main.
Bradley and Kristi Kerr purchased Laster Sundries last January and are currently remodeling, hoping to open soon.
The Ice Cream shop is located in the middle of historic downtown Springville at 6432 US 11. Remember to visit our great shops and restaurants and "Shop Local".
Our Springville Tigers play Southside in Gadsden this week. Come on out and support this team.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers