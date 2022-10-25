Springville News

Springville Fire Department Chief Richard Harvey recently had the opportunity to serve as a family escort during the recent 41st Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Md.
On Oct.9, the families of the fallen, uniformed firefighters and thousands of others gathered to honor fallen first responders in solemn remembrance.
Congratulations to Aaron Saxon and The Mighty Band from Tiger Land who received all Superior ratings for drum major, dance line, color guard, percussion, and Best in Class color guard, dance line, percussion, Don Wheeler Overall General Effect Winner and tied for Gold Division Overall Winner at recent competition.
Congratulations to the Springville High School cheerleaders who recently won first place at the Jacksonville High School 2022 Golden Eagle Cheer Classic Competition.
We have a new business in town. The Grand Opening for The Barber Shop was held recently. The Barber Shop is located at 6219 U.S. Hwy 11. The phone number is 205-452-2386. Remember to Shop Local.
Homestead Hollow has a Grand Pavilion. Final stages are currently being completed on this great new event venue. Reservations are now being taken. Email events@homesteadhollow.com for pricing, to schedule or for more information.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers