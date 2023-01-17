Springville News

Springville Parks and Recreation has baseball and softball registration open until Feb.5, with late registration from Feb. 6-10. There is an additional fee of $20 for late registration.
Softball registration for 6U-12U is $175, Baseball registration for 6U-12U is $175 and Cap Ball $110. Evaluations are set for Feb. 11.
Several Springville High School SADD members have been very busy this Christmas season.
Several members accompanied Mrs. Wesley and Dr. Moore to serve at the Lovelady Center during the Christmas week.
They carried donations and spent time helping with gifts for the children there. They also collected toys for the Springville Police Department Toys for Tots campaign.
Congratulations to Mrs. Deming, who is Springville Middle School Teacher of the Year, and to Ms. Doris on her retirement and also for being chosen as Support Staff of the Year.
There is plenty to do at Springville Public Library in January. For starters, Beginner Yoga is at 11:15 a.m. (mat) and 12 p.m. (chair) every Friday through January.
Muscle Strength & Flexibility for Beginners is on Tuesdays, Jan. 17 and Jan. 31 at 11:30 a.m.
Genealogy is at 11 a.m. on Mondays, Jan. 23 and Jan. 30.
Preschool Storytime resumes is Thursday, Jan.19 and Jan. 26. Babies & Books Storytime is at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. For more information or to register, call the Library at 205-467-2339.
