Springville News

Congratulations to Springville High School Mighty Band from Springville Land head drum major Abigail Royal.
Royal was named a finalist in the Alabama Music Educators Association Young Composers Competition. She was recognized recently at the state's in-service conference as top in the state of Alabama for her full band composition named, "Chameleon".
Congratulations to our 2023 Miss Springville and Miss Congeniality, Lauren Isley. In addition,the 3rd Runner-up was Makayla Montgomery, the 2nd Runner-up and Talent Winner, Laura Grace Whitt, the 1st Runner-up, Committee's Choice and Photogenic Winner Clara Ann Hughes. Congratulations also to all the ladies that participated in the Miss Springville Pageant this year.
The Springville Elementary School Little Mr. and Miss Springville Pageant is slated for Feb.18. There are two pageants, Pre-K through second-grade at 2 p.m. and third-grade through fifth-grade at 4:30 p.m.
The cost to enter is $50 and if entered in the photogenic portion it is $15. The attire is Sunday Best. No pageant dresses.
For more information contact Anna Caroline Adkins at Anna.adkins@sccboe.org or Jill Robinson at Jill.robinson@sccboe.org.
Join the Springville Area Chamber of Commerce in welcoming a new business in town. Professional Exterior Cleaning offers house washing, gutter cleaning, roof cleaning and pressure washing.
