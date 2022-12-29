Springville News

Congratulations to the Springville Chamber of Commerce on the success of the recent Christmas Parade, celebrating 150 years of Springville.
In addition, the fireworks display after the parade was awesome. The floats and entries in the parade were the best ever.
Congratulations to everyone involved who worked behind the scenes to make this parade a success.
Be sure to continue to enjoy the lights and wonderful businesses in town. Don't forget to "Shop Local" and have a very Merry Christmas.
Springville Parks and Recreation has big news for the Big Springs Splash Pad for 2023. Season Passes are now available.
The cost is $20, with $10 for an additional child.
This is a perfect gift for Christmas.
Visit the website at Springville Parks and Rec.com or call the office at (205) 467-0265 for more information.
Also, they are now taking private party reservations for the 2023 Splash Pad facilities, which opens May 20 and closes Sept. 3.
Private parties can reserve space from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday, during the months of May, June and July, but only weekends in August.
Online reservations may be made at SpringvilleParksandRec.com for the Jones, Yellow Canvas, Blue Canvas, Martin/Hinds Splash Pad Pavilions, the Beige Canvas, Cherry Red Canvas and Tucker Peoples Big Springs Pavilions, The Farmers Market, Sports Complex Storm Shelter, Stage Rental-Big Springs Park and VFW Event Center.
If you do not see your facility on the list, you must contact Springville Parks & Recreation and reserve directly through them.
Congratulations to the newly tapped 2022-2023 Springville High School Beta Club members.
We have a new business in town, T-Mobile and manager Samantha Dobbs.
The Springville Public Library is closed for the holidays on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday Dec. 26.
