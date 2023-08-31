Springville News

The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its Labor Day BBQ/Ribs Sale on Friday, Sept.1, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The sale is at Station No. 1, 221 Marietta Road (across from the Armory).
Cost is $35 for Boston Butts and $ 32 for a whole slab of Ribs.
All meat is cooked on an open pit, over hickory wood, vacuum sealed and frozen. However, you can still have BBQ /Ribs on the table in 60 to 90 minutes.
Orders may be placed by calling 205-467-3533.
Please leave your name and telephone number. You will be called back to confirm your order.
All proceeds go toward equipment and operating expenses of the Davis Lake Fire District.
Donations may be tax deductible. Please check with your tax person.
Join the Springville Area Chamber of Commerce for a Roundtable Event with guest speaker Rep. Lance Bell on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 a.m. The event is at the Woodall Building on Main Street at 6415 U.S. Hwy.11.
Bell is a lifelong resident of St. Clair County and was elected last year to the Alabama Senate to represent District 11.
Invite your friends and co-workers to attend this event. A light breakfast is served that morning.
It is Game Time for the Springville Tigers who will travel to Dora (in Walker County) for a jamboree scrimmage game.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available through GoFan or at the gate.
Remember all news must be submitted to me by the Wednesday the week before the next week's Thursday paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com.
