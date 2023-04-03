Springville News

Springville High School FCCLA (Family Career and Community Leaders of America) students, Mia Miller, Liinley Falkner and Emma Claire Kimbrough, along with their sponsor Mrs.Weston, recently attended the Alabama FCCLA State Leadership Conference. All three students were awarded the FCCLA National Qualifier Alternate certificate to compete in Denver this summer, if the first or second place finishers are unable to attend.
This is the first year Springville has gone to the State Conference.
Congratulations to Springville's HIgh School choir for an amazing first State Choral Performance Assessment. The 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th period great scores are a reflection of how awesome they are and how much they are going to improve.
Congratulations to the 2023 Springville Tiger Softball team and Coach Taruc on recently becoming County Champs.
Springville Parks and Recreation is getting ready for this year's Springville Summer Bash on Thursday, May 5, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Big Springs Park. The Splash Pad will be open. Summer Bash sponsors are needed. Come set up a booth for your business.
Big Springs Park has recently had both ponds restocked with a Bluegill/Bass mix. This is phase 1 of 3. If you are fishing these ponds, please give the fish time to grow.
Remember all news must be submitted to me by the Wednesday the week before the next week's Thursday paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!
Editor's note: If you're a St. Clair County resident, you can get complete St. Clair Times coverage in your mailbox every week with a FREE newspaper, delivered FREE. Completely FREE. Just CLICK HERE for a form to fill out. If you prefer, you can call 205-884-3400 and talk to someone.