Springville News

Springville Middle School Band went into Alabama Bandmasters Music Performance Assessment (MPA) recently, having never been, and walked out with all superiors, the highest ratings possible.
This was a wonderful job by the seventh and eighth-graders, performing a wonderful, musically moving performance.
The purpose of the Alabama Bandmasters Music Performance Assessment is to give bands the opportunity to be evaluated and critiqued by a panel of qualified adjudicators.
Congratulations to Springville HIgh School Drum Majors for the 2023 Marching Season, John Thach and Alex Webster.
The Springville Senior Center will have a craft sale on March 31 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. All proceeds go to the Senior Center for an addition to their building. Tables are $10 each to set up and sell.
Springville Parks and Recreation is holding the 2023 Cheer Registration now. The $350 registration fee includes a uniform top and skirt, custom midriff, t-shirt, skort, bows, bloomers and poms. Registration began March 1 and will continue through April 15. The time is to be announced.
Remember all news must be submitted to me by the Wednesday the week before the next week's Thursday paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!