Springville News

The Springville Preservation Society will hold its continuous Springville Cemetery Walks this Sunday, May 21 from 2 p.m until 4 p.m. at Springville City Cemetery on top of the hill on Robinson Street.
The families portrayed are Brooks, Burttram, Ewing, Forney, McGinnis, McLaughlin, and Pearson. Preservation Society volunteers will portray former citizens of Springville and will tell their stories. The event is free, donations are accepted.
Springville Parks and Recreation Tennis Programming is now available. Ready Set Tennis is the first of a series of offerings to build adult tennis skills and become connected with the Springville Players Club, a newly formed tennis group in Springville.
This is an adult beginners opportunity to learn, network and build skills from some of the best.
Spots are limited, so sign up soon.
Program date and times are Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on June 3, 10, 17 and 24 at the Springville Sports Complex.
For more information go to the Springville Parks and Recreation Facebook Page. While you're at it, check out the Disc Golf Information on the same page.
Don't forget the Summer Bash at Big Springs Park on Thursday, May 25 beginning at 10 a.m. The Splash Pad will be open. There will be food, a dog show, field games, fun for all.
Springville Public Library Book Club begins on Saturday, May 20 at 10:30 a.m. "Sam's Letters to Jennifer". Summer Storytime begins on Thursday, June 8. Summer Reading Registration begins for Kids, Teens and Adults on Thursday, May 25 and Friday, May 26.
