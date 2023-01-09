Springville News

Springville High and Middle School students participated in the St. Clair County Art Show recently.
High School students placed first, second and third.
Abigail Royal placed first for Harmony, Rayne Byars placed second for Question Mark, DeAsia Ward placed third for Self Portrait.
For Middle School students in the seventh and eighth-grade Category 1 Skylar Bush placed first with Vase of Flowers and Marci Nolan placed 2nd for Marilyn. In Category 2, Whitley Robertson placed first for Biltmore Ceiling, and Jonna Lyn Hodges placed second for Neely Henry Sunset. Congratulations to all. The artwork is amazing and on display on the both school Facebook pages.
The Springville High School Teacher of the Year is Kim Estes and the Support Person of the Year is Eddie Stevenson.
Springville Elementary School Teacher of the Year is Shelby Hudgins and the Support Person of the Year is Amanda Norris.
A huge thank you to Chief Wayne Walton, the Springville Police Department officers and Santa for collecting and delivering toys to 74 children in our area with their Toys for Tots campaign.
Vendors interested in the Third Annual Bridal Show at the Woodall Building on Feb. 5 show email info@thewoodallbuilding.com. Spots are filling fast.
Remember all news must be submitted to me by the Wednesday the week before the next week's Thursday paper.
Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com.
Till next week. Cheers!