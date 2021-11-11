Springville News: Wreaths Across America to honor memory of St. Clair veterans

Wreaths Across America will be honoring the memory of 272 St. Clair County veterans Saturday, Dec. 18.
The names will be read and wreaths placed on the graves of veterans buried at Springville Cemetery at 8 a.m, Red Hill Baptist Cemetery at 12:30 p.m., Reeves Grove Cemetery at 10 a.m. and Pleasant Hill United Methodist Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Remember the fallen, honor those who serve, teach the children the value of freedom by sponsoring a wreath. Live Balsam Fir Wreaths can be purchased for $15 with a form and check made to Wreaths Across America and mailed to the address on the form. Forms are located at the Springville Library and Springville Museum or can be ordered online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Mark your calendars, the Springville Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Springville Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. The theme of this year's parade is Songs of Christmas.
Love Your Library This November: Visit the Children's Annex of the Springville Public Library on Monday, Nov. 22, or Tuesday, Nov. 23, to pick up a Take Home Thanksgiving Craft Bag and borrow a mystery bag of delightful books for preschoolers to enjoy during the holidays. Discover Your Roots with local historian Kathy Burttram in the November classes of genealogy beginning Nov. 16 and also Nov. 30 at noon. Space is limited, register in person or by phone at 205-467-2339.
