SPRINGVILLE NEWS: Winslett scholarship fund established

In memory of former Springville High School Principal Virgil Winslett, a scholarship fund has been established at Springville High by request of his family.
This scholarship will be awarded to a deserving senior each year. If you would like to donate to the Virgil Winslett Scholarship fund, mail a donation to Springville High School, VW Scholarship, c/o Amanda Umphrey, 8295 U.S. Hwy 11, Springville, AL 35146.
Checks can be mailed to the school, or donations can be made online. For more information or questions, contact amanda.umphrey@sccboe.org.
Don't forget, the Springville Christmas parade is this Saturday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. The theme for this year's parade is "Christmas Through the Decades"
Events to love in December at the Springville Public Library. Get your Santa letters craft kit with curbside pickup by calling 205-467-2339 upon arrival. Bring your finished letters to Santa's mailbox from Dec. 1 through Dec. 23 by making a library appointment to browse or by dropping by the annex.
Santa will be stopping by the library to read your letters to our Facebook Virtual Storytime group on Dec. 15, 16, and 17. Don't forget to join the library Facebook Storytime group.
The Springville Public Library will also have an Elf Sleepover on Dec. 22. Drop off your family's elf for a special holiday sleepover party at the library before it is time for the elves to head back to the North Pole. Please make sure your elf has a name tag. .
