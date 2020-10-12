SPRINGVILLE NEWS: White's Mountain Chimney Corner Celebration set for this weekend

SPRINGVILLE -- Make your plans now for this weekend to enjoy the White's Mountain Chimney Corner Celebration, revisiting ancestral home and hearth activities.
The event is set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16 and 17, from 9 a.m. until. Admission is free, and the address is 400 White's Mountain Lane in Springville.
Great period music. Bluegrass performed by local musicians. Enjoy the jam session Friday about sundown. All pickers, singers and listeners are invited. Come on out and enjoy the cornmeal grinding, black smithing, pre-1940 kitchen, homemade items, period displays, water powered mill, everyday farm chores, children's hands-on activities, Ole 97 train rides, vintage cars and equipment, quilting and so much more.
Contact Tommy White at 205-467-6927 or email whitesmtnbluegrass@windstream.net for more information.
The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its fall spaghetti lunch Sunday, Oct. 18, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
The meal includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, tea or bottled water, and dessert. Eat in or take out. Cost is $9 each. Tickets available at the door. The lunch will be at Station 1 at 221 Marietta Road in Springville (across from the National Guard Armory).
All proceeds go toward equipment and operating expenses of the Fire District.
Remember, all news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week, cheers!