Springville News: White Mountain Chimney Corner Celebration to kick off next weekend

White's Mountain Chimney Corner Celebration will be next weekend, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16 beginning at 9 a.m.
Make your plans now to enjoy the celebration revisiting ancestral home and hearth activities. Admission is free. Located at 400 White's Mountain Lane in Springville. Great period music with Bluegrass performed by local musicians. Enjoy the jam session on Friday about sundown.
All pickers, singers and listeners are invited. Come on out and enjoy the cornmeal grinding, black smithing, pre-1940 kitchen, homemade items, period displays, water powered mill, everyday farm chores, children's hands on activities, Ole 97 train rides, vintage cars and equipment, quilting and so much more. Hiking and camping will also be available with hook-ups available for a small fee. Concessions from Johnny's Barbecue will be there as well. Contact Tommy White at 205-467-6927 or email whitesmtnbluegrass@windstream.net for more information.
The 13th Annual Baby Steps Memorial Run benefitting The Amelia Center at Children's of Alabama will be at Homestead Hollow on Saturday, Oct. 16. Same day registration and packet pick up at 7 a.m. The 5k will begin at 8 a.m. and the one-mile will begin at 8:15 a.m. Please plan to arrive no later than 7:30 a.m. The entrance will be blocked off at this time. Kids activities, refreshments and door prizes and fellowship with other families. For more information go to www.babystepsal.com.
Congratulations to Springville Middle School eighth-grade volleyball team, which won the county championship.
Till next week, Cheers!