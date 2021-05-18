Springville News: Wayne Tucker honored for 40 years of service

Congratulations to Springville's own Wayne Tucker as he was recently honored by the Alabama League of Municipalities with a Distinguished Service Award for 40 years of community service. Thank you Wayne for all you do and have done for Springville.
Miss Springville High School 2021 is Abby Daniels. The Alabama Writers Forum High School Literary Awards went to Makayla Montgomery who won the Judge's Special Recognition for fiction, and Elly Wyatt who won the Judge's Special Recognition for creative non-fiction long essay.
The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its annual Memorial Day Barbecue sale May 28 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and May 29 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Station #1 located at 221 Marietta Road (across from the National Guard Armory).
Boston Butts or a slab of Ribs $30 each. All meat is cooked, frozen, and vacuum sealed. Call 205-467-3533 and leave a message. You will be called back to confirm your order. All proceeds go toward equipment and operating expenses of the Fire District. Donations may be tax deductible. Please contact your tax preparer.
School's out for summer! On Thursday, May 20, the Sargent McDonald Team will be giving a free Kona Ice to the first 200 kids who show up. You can also enter to win a gift valued at $100 for Spare Time to use at the arcade and laser tag. Meet at Big Springs Park from 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
