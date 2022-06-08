Springville News: Volume II of the Salute to Veterans is underway

Work is currently being done on Volume II of the Salute to Veterans of St. Clair County.
If you know of a veteran who was not in the original book and is now or ever has been a resident of St Clair County, we would like to include them in this volume.
To honor all St. Clair County veterans (going all the way back to the Revolutionary War), the Springville Preservation Society is compiling information for Volume II of "Veterans of St. Clair County." If you know of someone who has lived in St. Clair County at any time and has served in the military and you would like to include them in the book, there are forms available at the Springville Museum, Springville Public Library and the VFW.
If you previously requested forms and have not yet received them, we apologize. Please send your request again. If you have any questions please contact Kathy Burttram at 205-467-6766 or email kpburttram@hotmail.com.
Congratulations to Springville High School softball's Makalyn Kyser, who was selected as first-team all-state designated hitter, and Bella Bullington, who was selected as a second-team all-state pitcher. They, along with Infielder Leah Bowden, were also selected to the 2022 All-Trussville Tribune softball team sponsored by Andrews Sports Medicine.
St. Clair County Schools Break for a Plate Summer at Springville Elementary School. Kids and Teens eat free this summer at the Elementary School from May 31 to July 29. Breakfast is from 7:20 a.m. to 8 a.m. Lunch is from 11 a.m. to noon. Monday through Friday.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week … cheers!