Springville News: ‘Tween Book Club’ comes to Springville Library

The new Tween Book Club at the Springville Public Library for ages 8 through 13 begins on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 3:30 p.m.
From the author of Harry Potter, the first book will be "The Christmas Pig" by J.K. Rowling. There will be a book discussion, light refreshments and a craft. There is a sign-up sheet at the library and registration is encouraged for this event. For more information call the library at (205) 467-2339.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, Al-126 collected toy donations for Toys for Tots sponsored by the Springville Police Department. The cadets and senior members pitched in to make a wonderful donation to this special cause.
The Springville High School Beta Club laid wreaths on veteran's graves at Springville Cemetery for Wreaths Across America.
Congratulations to Springville Elementary School Teacher of the Year Lindsay Manzella and Support Person of the Year Julie Cowley.
Merry Christmas from our house to yours.