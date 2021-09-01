Springville News: Tigers football collects first win of the season

Congratulations to Coach Jon Clements and the Springville Tigers' football team on their win over St. Clair County on Friday night.
If you can't come to a game, Springville Athletics on 94.1 The River has teamed up with Coach Clements, the Booster Club and everyone involved to bring Tigers football to you live every Friday night both home and away games. Share the page, Springville Athletics on The River, with your friends and family and watch the Tigers march their way to the playoffs. Go Tigers!
The Springville Lady Tigers softball youth camp is back. Camp dates are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 28-30 at 5:30 p.m at a cost of $40 per child. Bring payment the first day of camp or pay via Venmo @SpringvilleSoftballBoosterClub. Items needed are gloves, cleats, helmet, bat, etc. Bring your own water bottle with your name labeled. Contact Coach Taruc at johnpaul.taruc@sccboe.org for more information.
The news everyone wants to know, the Splash Pad will officially close Sunday, Sept. 5.
Join the Springville Preservation Society for an Ice Cream Social at the 100-year-old Rock School on Sunday, Sept. 26. Enjoy free ice cream, see the restoration progress and reminisce about old times and help us celebrate 100 years: 1921 - 2021. Mark your calendars now and we will remind you again as the time nears.
If you are creative and love ceramics then the Springville Senior Center is the place to go. Ceramics will be this Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m until 2 p.m.
Remember, your news must be sent to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!