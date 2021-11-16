Springville News: The Rock School celebrates 100 years

The Springville Preservation society still has 100 year Rock School celebration T-shirts for sale at the museum any Saturday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Several colors and sizes are available. The Rock School recently turned 100, and on Sunday, Sept. 26, former students and friends of this Springville landmark gathered to celebrate its 100th birthday.
Correction to the dates: Wreaths Across America will be honoring the memory of 272 St. Clair County veterans when the names will be read and wreaths placed on the graves of veterans Saturday, Dec. 18, at Springville Cemetery at 8 a.m, Reeves Grove Cemetery at 10 a.m., and Pleasant Hill United Methodist Cemetery at 2 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 19, at Red Hill Baptist Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the children the value of freedom.
The Springville Area Chamber of Commerce invites all to a free program for Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners. Improve the odds for success for your business. Registration is required for the Entrepreneur Pop Up Workshop on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 1100 Glenn Street in Opelika. Lunch and refreshments provided.
Congratulations to the Springville Tiger Freshman 2021 Little League Champions.
Remember, your news must be sent to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week … cheers!