Springville News: Support your local shops during the holiday season

Christmas ornaments handmade and hand painted by local artist Clay Allison are now on sale at the Springville Museum along with the 2021 Springville Christmas Card set, and the annual, official Springville Christmas ornament featuring the Pearson Gas Station on Main Street.
Also available are the Downtown Doodles pillows, tote bags, hand towels, tea towels, the Springville Paint the Town paintings, T-shirts, hats, books and so much more. The Museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m until 2 p.m., and admission is free. Help support the Springville Preservation Society with your purchases and also preserve the rich history of our area. While in town don't forget to visit our many wonderful shops and restaurants and remember "Shop Local."
Springville High School Key Club collected 583 pairs of brand new socks to take to local homeless shelters. The Socktober project was a success.
The St. Clair County Alabama Extension office has announced Benjamin Chapman, a 10th-grader at Springville High School is the third-place winner in the 10-12 grade essay contest. Congratulations Benjamin.
