Springville News: Support the Davis Lake Fire District

The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its annual spring yard/bake sale May 13-14 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and May 15 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. In addition barbecue and rib plates with chips, baked beans and a drink will be available on Thursday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. for $7.
The sale will be held at Station #1 located at 221 Marietta Road in Springville (across from the National Guard Armory). All proceeds go toward equipment and operating expenses of the fire district. Join us for great food and wonderful bargains.
The city of Springville will open the Splash Pad at Big Springs Park soon on May 22. Season passes are available for $20 for the first person and $10 for each adult and are valid all summer long. For more information call 205-467-6133. In addition, thank you to Buckner Barrels for donating the new barrels for the park.
Register now for Springville Flag Football for Summer 2021 for ages 6U, 8U, 10U and 12U. The cost for registration is $100 and ends May 15. Games are Sundays after 5 p.m.
For more information and to register online go to springvilleparksandrec.com or go to the parks and rec office located behind Walmart on any day.
Are you creative and love arts and crafts? There are classes in ceramics at the Little Emporium at 6426 U.S. 11 (Main Street) on Tuesdays from 10 a.m until 2 p.m., Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 11 a.m. There will be a stained glass mosaic class scheduled soon.
The Little Emporium also rents spaces for local artists and crafters to showcase their work. For more information call 205-352-7649.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!