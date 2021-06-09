Springville News: Springville Senior Center to host grand re-opening

The Springville Senior Center's re-opening at 209 Robinson Street will be Friday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will feature music by the Kool-Kats, Russ Randolph and Les Davis. Catering will be provided by the Springville Fire Department. If you need a ride to the senior center and live in Springville, give the St. Clair County Public Transportation a call at 205-338-1352.
Welcome a new business in town. Laster Sundries by The Farmhouse is now open for business at 6432 U.S. Highway 11 in downtown Springville on Main Street. Laster Sundries will have a large sandwich menu, a bountiful deli, delicious pies, cakes, cookies and lots of ice cream.
All available for indoor dining or take out. Also Happy one-year anniversary to Ryan Zargo and The Farmhouse of Springville.
The second annual Summer Music Celebration at Homestead Hollow will be Saturday, June 19. There will be three bands, Night Gates will open at 3 p.m., Deputy Five, Shootin You Straight: The Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band, Departure The Journey Tribute Band. Bring a lawn chair or blankets and enjoy the outdoor seating area.
No outside food, drinks, coolers, tents, tailgating or pets allowed. Pre-sale tickets $20, tickets at the gate $25. Visit Homesteadhollow.com for more information.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!