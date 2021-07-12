Springville News: Springville Self Storage is now open

Springville Self Storage, LLC is open at 145 Walker Drive.
A self- and climate-controlled storage facility with 24 hour access, onsite security, digital video surveillance, online bill pay, boxes and supplies. There is a wide variety of storage units and all are clean, secure and ready to rent. For more information call 205-452-2598 or springvillestorage1@gmail.com.
The city of Springville welcomes our new full-time Deputy City Clerk, Kim Stone and part time magistrate for the Springville Municipal Court, Janna Clark.
Springville High School Registration will be July 26 and 27. On Facebook, go to Springville Tiger Pride for more instructions and the links to sign up for your registration time.
