Springville News: Springville schools prepare for student registration

Congratulations to Springville High School students and teachers. The 2022 AP (Advanced Placement) scores are in. Springville High School had an awesome 93 qualifying AP scores.
New students starting in August at Springville Middle School should complete online registration for the 2022-2023 school year for new students at sccboe.org/sms. Also, email counselor Amanda.Hubbard@sccboe.orgto schedule a time to complete registration at the school.
At Springville Elementary School, students with last names beginning with A-K will start school August 10. Students with last names beginning with L-Z will start school August 11. All students will attend August 12.
Meet the teachers on August 2 from 4-6 p.m. for grades K-2 and August 8 from 4-6 p.m. for grades 3-5. Pre-K will hold Meet the Teacher on a separate day.
For Springville High School, registration is Monday July 25 (Seniors 8-11 a.m., Juniors 12-3 p.m., Freshman A-K 5-7 p.m.) and Tuesday July 26 (Sophomores 8-11 a.m., New Students 12-3 p.m., Freshman L-Z 5-7 p.m.).
Springville Police Department and Springville Fire Department held training recently at Springville Middle School. This training was closed to the public but was performed to better protect our city and those who live here. Support law enforcement. #SpringvilleStrong
