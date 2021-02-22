Springville News: Springville Schools help with tornado relief efforts

The Davis Lake Fire Department in conjunction with the Springville Middle School student council recently delivered water, trash bags, diapers, personal hygiene, clothes and other items to tornado victims in Fultondale. A special thanks to all who made these donations possible.
Springville Elementary School also raised $5,547.66 for the Fultondale tornado relief fund. Congratulations on a job well done.
The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its spring spaghetti lunch on Sunday, March 7, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The meal includes spaghetti, meatballs, Italian sausage, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Takeout only. Cost is nine dollars each.
The lunch will be at Station No. 1 located at 221 Marietta Road (across from the National Guard Armory). Please join us and help support your fire district. All proceeds go toward expenses of the fire district.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!