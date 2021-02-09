Springville News: Springville Public Library’s preschool storytime returns

The Springville Public Library will present Storytime with Mrs. Shallon. Small group Preschool Storytime is now back in February. Register to attend in person at the library on Tuesdays or Thursdays at noon.
Attendance is limited, so be sure to reserve your space by calling the annex at 205-467-7261. Children will receive bagged take home crafts. Snacks will not be provided at this time. Masks are required for adults and children over six years of age.
Also at the Springville Public Library, join home school educator Tabitha Hanner online for home school tips and local resources that help homeschool families keep kids on track.
Yoga By Nancy will offer two in person beginner's yoga sessions for registered participants. To register call 205-467-2339. Videos will be posted bi-weekly on Facebook through the month of February for those who wish to practice at home.
Congratulations to Beth Ann Tucker for her second place finish at the state indoor track meet and to the Springville High School cheerleaders and coach Ashley Morrison who finished sixth in the state.
Congratulations to Kinley Churchill who made it to the fourth round of the St. Clair County spelling bee.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!