Springville News: Springville Public Library receives $25,000 grant

Congratulations to the Springville Public Library as it was recently awarded a $25,000 LSTA grant for digital and audio books.
The library is taking requests for digital and audio books. Use the "Suggest eBooks" survey link to suggest books you love. The books will be added to the digital collection at Camellia.overdrive.com or through the Libby.app. Remember to "Love Your Library." Go to the Springville Public Library Facebook page or call 205-467-2339 for more information.
Springville's Dollar Tree was named the Dollar Tree Store of the Year because of the hard work of the store manager and the team that works there.
ONEeighty Church will be having an Alice in Wonderland Tea Party Dance, i.e. Mad Hatter's Ball on this Saturday, Feb. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. sponsored by OEKidz. This is a daddy/daughter dance event. The price is $20 a couple and $5 for an additional child and includes dinner.
There will also be special friends to join in the fun. The location is at 5770 Highway 11 in Springville. Registration is required. Go to ONEeighty Church on Facebook to register.
The kindergarten students at Springville Elementary recently made Valentines Day cards for assisted living residents. How sweet was that?
Congratulations to Trent Gilham who will represent Springville High School at the AHSAA State Wrestling Tournament. Congratulations to SHS senior Libby Thornton who received the Rick Bragg Award for Feature Writing.
