SPRINGVILLE NEWS: Springville Public Library closes due to COVID-19

Due to rising Covid-19 cases the Springville Public Library and other city offices have temporarily closed all lobbies to in-person visitors. The library will continue to provide curbside pickup every weekday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Individuals can request items online or by phone at 205-467-2339.
To browse online, log on with your library card number using the last four digits as your password. Join the Springville storytime group for children's virtual programming or check out the virtual music and movement-yoga stories on Monday mornings on Jan. 4 and Jan. 11.
The City of Springville Recycling Center is open and ready to accept the following items: Holiday or everyday cardboard, paper, aluminum and clean tin cans, newspapers, magazines and plastic bottles.
Glass, plastic bags and styrofoam are not recyclable, do not place them in the containers. Please break down any boxes so that they take up less space. Do not leave any materials on the ground if the bin is full or not present.
The area is under 24 hour surveillance. Materials left on the ground are considered littering and those in violation will be issued a citation. If the container is full, please hold on to your recyclables until there is room in the container. The container will be emptied daily through January 8, 2021.
The Recycling Center is located at 200 Walker Drive, next to the Springville Fire Department. For more information or the rules for use, see the City of Springville Facebook page.
Springville's Tiger Pride would like to thank The Masters Signs for the great designs on the gym windows. For those who haven't seen them, take a peek at Springville's Tiger Pride Facebook page.
Happy New Year 2021 from our house to yours.
News must be submitted to Elaine Crawford by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news tips to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Til’ next week, cheers!