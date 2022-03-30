Springville news: Springville Preservation Society plans walking tours

Once again, the Springville Preservation Society will be hosting free, guided, walking tours of historic downtown Springville every Saturday morning in April.
Take a leisurely stroll up and down Main Street and hear stories of the history of Pink Town, as we were originally called. The walks will begin at the Museum and take about 45 minutes to one hour.
The walk is slow but steady and the true stories will surprise you, such as the college that was once located in downtown, or the special train with a huge sum of money that was shipped into Springville during the depression to calm the nerves of the banking customers, or the dog that had his own charge account at the local feed and seed store, or a huge traffic light that was turned on and off and used for target practice by local citizens.
To join the tours just go to the Museum which is located in the old Masonic Lodge building across the street from the Methodist Church. When the tours are over, spend the rest of the day browsing the local shops and businesses or dine in one of our restaurants.
The April Saturday Morning Walking Tours are sponsored and promoted by Alabama Travel and Tourism.
Also, beginning in April the Springville Museum of City History will be open every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Don't miss checking out the Museum. It is full of memorabilia of the history of our town.
The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its Spring Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, April 2, from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. The breakfast includes all the pancakes you can eat plus juice, milk, coffee and sausage.
The price is $ 8 each. Eat in or take out. The breakfast will be held at Station #1, located at 221 Marietta Road in Springville (across from the Armory). Please join us for great food,and fellowship. All proceeds go toward expenses of the Fire District.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week ... cheers!