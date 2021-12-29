Springville News: Springville Police Department donates toys for 42 children

Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton is thanking everyone for their participation in the Springville Police Department's Toys for Tots 2021.
It was a big success. Because of the donations from cadets, senior members, wives, Tammy Spires and the entire community, forty two children in our town had a great Christmas.
The Springville Police Department also welcomes three new graduates from the police academy who were recently sworn in to serve in our town. Officer A. Cunningham, Officer B. Cattelain and Officer M. Walker. Welcome to Springville and remember "We Are Springville Strong."
Springville Middle School students did a wonderful job recently collecting cans for the can food drive. They donated more than 3,000 cans. That is amazing and a job well done.
The Springville Public Library will be hosting a Writers' Group on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All writers ages 18 and above are invited to this monthly support group.
Remember, your news must be sent to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week … cheers!