Springville News: Springville Night Out happening this weekend

Meet the heroes of our community. Our Springville Police Department is once again having their Springville Night Out at Springville High School on Saturday, June 18, from noon until 5 p.m.
Make your plans to attend as this year's promises to be the best one yet. Different police departments will be showing what they have to offer to our city. Some highlights are St. Clair County D.A.R.E and S.W.A.T, Jefferson County Bomb Squad, Air1 Crime Stoppers, DEA Crime Trailer, Alabama Masonic Child ID Program, Oxford PD, Fish & Wildlife, Pell City Dive Team, St. Clair County K9 Units, Alabama State Troopers, Poison Control Center and the list goes on.
Something for everyone from kids to adults. Free hot dogs, face painting, cotton candy and more. Come and support our Law Enforcement who support the citizens of our city. There will also be a guest appearance by Bassmaster Elite Wes Logan.
Homestead Hollow Summer Music Celebration will be Saturday, June 18, with gates opening at 3 p.m. A great music lineup with Black Sedan from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Deputy 5 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Nacho Daddy from 9 to 11 p.m. No outside food, drinks or coolers allowed. No tents or tailgating and NO pets allowed.
Bring a chair or blanket. Food, beverages and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $25 each for adults and $10 each for kids ages 10 and under. Tickets are available at www.homesteadhollow.com.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week … cheers!