SPRINGVILLE NEWS: Springville Library announces expanded appointment times

Effective Nov. 9, the Springville Public Library began extending appointment hours to include afternoon and evening appointments Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The hours will open the buildings for multiple patron appointments for those who wish to select materials and use library computers. Library programs that require building space will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Please check your calendar for availability during those hours.
Curbside service will continue to be available Monday through Friday, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mystery Bags for patrons will still be available upon request. For main library information, call 205-467-2339. For the Annex, call 205-467-7261.
The Springville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes a new business in town. The Ole Barber Shop is the place to go in Springville for a men's cut and shave, a true razor shave, tanning packages or amazing natural shaving products to go along with the gift certificates that are available for Christmas.
The Ole Barber Shop is at 6219 U.S. Highway 11. It is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Appointments only on Sunday. For more information, call 205-452-2190.
Due to an early holiday deadline, information for next week’s column must be submitted by Saturday. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week, cheers!