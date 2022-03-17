Springville News: Springville Historical and Preservation Society to honor county veterans

The St. Clair Historical Society and the Springville Preservation Society are working on the second addition of the Salute to the Veterans of St. Clair County.
If you have a veteran or know of a veteran you would like included, please contact Kathy Burttram 205-283-8890, RoseMary Hyatt 256-538-1122 or Carol Waid 205-837-2586 for a veteran form. We would love to honor these men and women.
The St Clair Historical Society Genealogy group will have their first meeting since the pandemic on Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m. at Springville Presbyterian Church on Main Street (Highway 11). We hope to see you there.
The Springville Preservation Society will have a beginning genealogy class on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Springville Presbyterian Church. Please bring a sack lunch, drinks will be provided. Please call Kathy Burttram 205-483-8890, RoseMary Hyatt 256-538-1122, or Carol Waid 205-837-2586 to reserve your place.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!