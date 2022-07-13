Springville News: Springville Elementary introduces Little Library

Springville Elementary School Kindergarten Camp will be from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m Wednesday, July 27, and Thursday, July 28.
There is no need to sign up just come join the fun.
Students will be checked in by parents and then placed in a kindergarten classroom. This will not necessarily be the class the students will be in this school year. Students will tour the school, including the lunchroom, gym, and library and will be dismissed by carline.
This is to help them get acclimated to kindergarten. Kindergarten Camp is a great way to calm some fears of new Tigers.
The Springville Preservation Society now has the newest design in their line of Springville T-Shirts available at the Museum for $15 each. Wear it proudly and show support for your hometown. The museum is located at 6496 U.S. Hwy 11 (Main St.) and is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. except on holiday weekends.
Springville Elementary School now has a Little Library. It is right outside the school. See a book you like? Take it home and enjoy. Want to share a book? Leave it for someone else to enjoy. Share the books you were able to enjoy.
The Springville Antique Mall has over 40 booths with new merchandise arriving daily. There is furniture, unique items, collectibles, and much more. Located in historic downtown Springville at 6358 Main Street. The hours are 10 a.m.until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information call 205-467-0612.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com.
Till next week. Cheers