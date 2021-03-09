Springville News: Spring Break at the Springville Public Library

You are invited Tuesday, March 16 at 8 a.m. to a Relevant Roundtable for Area Small Businesses at the Woodall Building at 6415 Highway 11. There will be coffee, donuts, networking and relevant information. Learn from local expert Will Hardwick of Metro Bank about PPP & SBA loans, qualifications and the future for small businesses. For more information, call the Springville Area Chamber of Commerce at 205-370-3142.
Spring Break at the Springville Public Library will present Spring Break: Enchanted Princesses on Thursday, March 25 at noon. Come and visit Belle and Rapunzel outside at the Library (check Facebook for changes because of weather or local health guidelines). Attendance will be limited, so reserve your space by calling the annex at 205-467-7261. The library will also host Teen Lawn Games on Thursday, March 25 at 3:30 p.m. and Take Home Crafts for pre-k through third graders Monday through Wednesday.
This past week was Read Across America Week, and our Springville High Beta Club and Key Club Seniors celebrated by reading books to the Springville Elementary Students. A big thank you to those high school seniors.
