Springville News: Splash Pad now open to public

Springville's 2022 Splash Pad at Big Springs Park opened Friday, May 27. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on Monday. It is open to the public at $2 per person. Children under 3 get in free. The pavilions are available to rent at springvilleparkandrec.com. Season passes are available. Visit beautiful Big Springs Park, have fun in the sun, and enjoy the splash pad.
Aaron Saxon and the Mighty Band from Springville Land has brand new percussion equipment. New snares, tenors and basses, new stands, carriers, cases and covers. All made possible by the Band Boosters and through the student's fund raising efforts. Great job by all.
Thank you Josiah Brunson Chapter of DAR for planting a Weeping Yoshina Cherry tree at the Springville Preservation Society Little House in observance of Arbor Day. The Little House is a great venue for parties, meetings, classes and other events. For rates and reservations, call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!